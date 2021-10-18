Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 4,680 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,445.32 ($31.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,375.82.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

