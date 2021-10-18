Critical Analysis: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) & Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Star Peak Corp II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.16 $3.56 billion $2.59 23.22 Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mondelez International and Star Peak Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 9 0 2.90 Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondelez International currently has a consensus price target of $67.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Star Peak Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Star Peak Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 15.49% 14.30% 5.87% Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mondelez International beats Star Peak Corp II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Star Peak Corp II

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

