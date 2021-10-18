Critical Comparison: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) vs. QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and QIAGEN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 25.36 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -22.28 QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.29 $359.19 million $2.15 24.02

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QIAGEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIAGEN has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and QIAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19% QIAGEN 21.92% 21.31% 10.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novavax and QIAGEN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67 QIAGEN 0 5 7 0 2.58

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.12%. QIAGEN has a consensus price target of $52.27, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than QIAGEN.

Summary

QIAGEN beats Novavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

