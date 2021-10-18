Critical Review: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) versus Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Univest Financial has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.80%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Univest Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 20.66% 6.97% 0.78% Univest Financial 33.46% 13.99% 1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Univest Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.22 $12.60 million $0.38 35.79 Univest Financial $279.27 million 2.99 $46.92 million $1.64 17.29

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Univest Financial beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

