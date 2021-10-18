Critical Review: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) vs. Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.77 $891.67 million $1.64 18.34 Ventas $3.80 billion 5.61 $439.15 million $3.32 16.86

VICI Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. VICI Properties pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Ventas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37% Ventas 4.15% 1.50% 0.64%

Risk & Volatility

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for VICI Properties and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 2 11 1 2.93 Ventas 0 6 6 1 2.62

VICI Properties presently has a consensus target price of $34.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Ventas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Ventas on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

