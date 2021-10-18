CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,236 shares during the period. CrossFirst Bankshares comprises 1.5% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,814. The company has a market cap of $697.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

