Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Culp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

