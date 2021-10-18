CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get CyberAgent alerts:

OTCMKTS CYGIY remained flat at $$9.36 during trading hours on Monday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberAgent (CYGIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.