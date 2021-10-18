Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of DKILY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

