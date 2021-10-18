Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of DKILY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.94.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
