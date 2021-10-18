Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Insider Sells $40,498.20 in Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.