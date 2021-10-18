Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Down 26.9% in September

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 569,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TACO stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

