Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.