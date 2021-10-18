Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

