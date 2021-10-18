Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innospec by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,598,000 after purchasing an additional 93,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innospec by 81.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Innospec by 115.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

IOSP opened at $85.70 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

