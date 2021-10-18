Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 72.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $917.89 million, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

