Deutsche Bank AG Invests $1.58 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 162,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $87,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $664,000.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.78 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

