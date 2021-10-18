Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

