Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEL. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 99,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEL opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

In other Genesis Energy news, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

