Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Merchants by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRME. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

