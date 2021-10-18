Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $468.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $485.00 to $468.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.32.
Shares of DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.80. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
