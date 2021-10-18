Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $468.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $485.00 to $468.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.80. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.