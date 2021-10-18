Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $44.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $254,589,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.