Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are laudable. Focus to achieve cost/income ratio of 70% by 2022 through several cost-saving efforts might support the bottom line. Notably, the bank is committed to counter-balancing high regulatory costs through these measures. Improving deposit balance backed by gradually improving economy and strengthened capital ratios are also tailwinds. Yet, low interest rates keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues due to past misconducts remain a key concern for Deutsche Bank. Nonetheless, its sound liquidity will aid the bank in meeting debt obligations in the near term, even if economic situation worsens.”

DB has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.29. 111,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,973. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 861,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $6,531,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

