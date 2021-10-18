Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.26. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

