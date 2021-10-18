Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $10.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $40.10 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

