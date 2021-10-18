DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $35.79 million and $463,721.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00196159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00089465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,405,842 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

