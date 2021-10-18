Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $218.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year in the fiscal second quarter. This marked the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from continued momentum in consumer demand throughout the fiscal second quarter. This along with the continued focus on inventory management and expense control led to sequential growth in the quarter. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Get Dillard's alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $217.57.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.