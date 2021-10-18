Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.92 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $53,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

