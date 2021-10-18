Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $54,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

