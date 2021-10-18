Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,174,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Covanta were worth $55,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,342,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after buying an additional 237,030 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

CVA opened at $20.12 on Monday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.