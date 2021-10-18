DinoSwap (DINO) One Day Volume Hits $896,124.00

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $896,124.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00102424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.90 or 0.99992179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.91 or 0.06005696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023861 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 102,081,682 coins and its circulating supply is 48,230,973 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

