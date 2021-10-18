Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $19.36 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up approximately 6.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Fabrinet worth $19,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $98.18 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.