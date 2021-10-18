Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.32.

DPZ stock opened at $454.91 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.80. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

