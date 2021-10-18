Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $501.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $509.00 to $501.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.80. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

