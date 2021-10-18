Dora Factory (DORA) Price Hits $6.36 on Top Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $6.36 or 0.00010275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00193573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00088707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

