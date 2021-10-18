DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71. 7,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

