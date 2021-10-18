DoYourTip Reaches Market Capitalization of $685,865.34 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $685,865.34 and approximately $17,197.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00474843 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $671.21 or 0.01078872 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

