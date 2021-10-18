Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Dr. Hönle in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ETR HNL opened at €42.95 ($50.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. Dr. Hönle has a 1-year low of €38.30 ($45.06) and a 1-year high of €60.40 ($71.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.22 and a 200-day moving average of €47.23. The company has a market cap of $260.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32.

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

