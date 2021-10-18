DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

DRD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of DRD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 115,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,968. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $789.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,387,000 after buying an additional 239,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 222,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 310,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 31.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

