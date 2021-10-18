DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.3 days.

OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $242.47 on Monday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $156.00 and a 1-year high of $271.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.48.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

