Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €38.26 ($45.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

