DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Reduced by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,269 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises 3.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of DXC Technology worth $34,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,898. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

