Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.