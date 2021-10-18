Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,898. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

