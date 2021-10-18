easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. easyJet has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.