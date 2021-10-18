easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573. easyJet has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $14.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

