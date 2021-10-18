Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $161.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

