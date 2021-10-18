Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV remained flat at $$13.23 during trading on Monday. 5,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,228. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
