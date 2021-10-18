Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV remained flat at $$13.23 during trading on Monday. 5,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,228. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,273,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,713,000 after buying an additional 207,147 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,380,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 81,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after buying an additional 309,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,288,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 836,381 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

