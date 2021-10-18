eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,890,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,433,800 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 8.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 2.19% of eBay worth $1,045,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.