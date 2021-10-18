EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $509,676.56 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $509,676.56 and $16,943.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00196102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

