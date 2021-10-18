Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Position Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

EPC opened at $35.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

