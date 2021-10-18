EFFORCE Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EFFORCE has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. EFFORCE has a market cap of $61.29 million and $647,231.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00198663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00089550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

